Argus Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $490.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price upped by Argus from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $436.89.

Cintas stock opened at $443.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.16. Cintas has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 370,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $718,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 41,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 54,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

