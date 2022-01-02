ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART) rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 27,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 361,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.36.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 million for the quarter.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

