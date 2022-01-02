Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.70) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.00 ($7.96).

AT1 opened at €5.32 ($6.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.71 and a 200 day moving average of €6.20. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

