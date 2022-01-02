ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $476.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $481.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

