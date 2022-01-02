ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,741 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF comprises 3.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 4.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWF stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $39.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.