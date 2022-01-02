Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,182 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,495,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $454,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

