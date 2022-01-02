Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $62,000 Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,144,671. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWAV stock opened at $178.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.12 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.