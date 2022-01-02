Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

AGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

