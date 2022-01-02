Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.12. The company had a trading volume of 231,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,249. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,303. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $295,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

