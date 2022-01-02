AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.60 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 205.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

