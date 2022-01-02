Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AUGX. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AUGX opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.43% and a negative return on equity of 3,261.14%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 million. Analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

