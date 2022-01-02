Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATDRY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from 630.00 to 598.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.13.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

