AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,096.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,912.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,710.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,951.65.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.