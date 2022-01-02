AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $89,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,096.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,912.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,710.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,951.65.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

