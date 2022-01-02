Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $3.15. Aware shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 20,221 shares.

AWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $67.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

In other Aware news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Aware in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aware by 29,444.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aware by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aware by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

