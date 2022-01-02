AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 473,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.