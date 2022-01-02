AXS Investments LLC Buys 830 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 1.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Workday by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Workday by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock worth $118,104,482 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $273.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,035.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

