AXS Investments LLC Invests $3.40 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 67,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 790,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

