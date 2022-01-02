AXS Investments LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

NYSE YUM opened at $138.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average of $126.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.