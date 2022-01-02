AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,492 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

