AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 21,000 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

