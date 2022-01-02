AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after acquiring an additional 137,897 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCBG. DA Davidson upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

CCBG opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.76. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

