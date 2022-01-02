AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,498 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.77. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $58.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.37.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

