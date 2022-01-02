Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue $0.00 — Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 83.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

BBD stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 68.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,490 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

