Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $25.31 on Friday. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

