Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $21.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.58 billion and the highest is $22.76 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $20.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $89.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.63 billion to $90.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $93.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.42 billion to $103.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $364.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

