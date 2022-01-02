Bank of Nova Scotia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,439 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 365% compared to the average volume of 954 call options.

BNS stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $71.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,347.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

