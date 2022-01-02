BASIC (BASIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $48.64 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $48.64 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005340 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

