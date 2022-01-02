Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 168,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $59.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $69.87.

