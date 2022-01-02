Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,794 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $500,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 76,814 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE TRQ opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

