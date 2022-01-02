Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $100,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 149.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 731,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average is $108.05. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

