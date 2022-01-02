Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

