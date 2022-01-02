Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 972 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 40.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXG. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $713,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,558,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,827,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

