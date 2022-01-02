Bbva USA Acquires 159 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.