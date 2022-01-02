Bbva USA Has $101,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bbva USA lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Shares of PANW opened at $556.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.04 and a 200 day moving average of $463.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,375 shares of company stock valued at $24,936,509. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.