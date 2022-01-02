Bbva USA Has $56,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bbva USA trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after acquiring an additional 185,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,273,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $668.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.90 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $656.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

