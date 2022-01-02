Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 1,088 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

