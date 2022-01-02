Bbva USA Sells 1,034 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bbva USA decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

