Bbva USA Sells 125 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bbva USA cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 29.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 594.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 88.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $412.34 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

