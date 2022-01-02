Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.15

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $23.52. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 283,910 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZH. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 89,705.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 36.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
