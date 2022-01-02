Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.15

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $23.52. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 283,910 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZH. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 89,705.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 36.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

