Bellevue Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 242.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $355.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

