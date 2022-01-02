Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $241.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.77 and a 200-day moving average of $231.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

