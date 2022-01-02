Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.60. 2,037,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $380,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $674,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 264.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

