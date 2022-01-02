Binamon (BMON) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.44 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $1.69 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.28 or 0.07863648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00075292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,287.56 or 0.99738540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

