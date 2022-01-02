Binemon (BIN) Hits Market Cap of $9.17 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Binemon has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $3.73 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.97 or 0.07909274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00075535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,963.00 or 0.99985458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007885 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

