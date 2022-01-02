Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Cap of $263.28 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $263.28 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000694 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010943 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.