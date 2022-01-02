Bitcoin Private Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and $119.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00316060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00133833 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00086929 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002236 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

