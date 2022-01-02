BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 6% This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $969,276.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00315605 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00134036 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00087245 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,814,883 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

