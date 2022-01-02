BitDAO Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $162.54 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00004410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00063672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.04 or 0.07998712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00076370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,533.06 or 1.00131504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007649 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

