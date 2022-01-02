Black Diamond Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $336.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.